Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,503 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $468,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,559.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 58,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.