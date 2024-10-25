Canal Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $252.17 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $179.11 and a 1 year high of $253.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.85.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

