Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 728.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of CCCMF stock remained flat at $35.05 on Friday. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

