Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Down 18.2% – Time to Sell?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 103,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 118,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$12.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.24.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

