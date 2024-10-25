Cantor Fitzgerald Has Optimistic View of TXN FY2024 Earnings

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.82. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $206.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.43 and its 200 day moving average is $194.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 84.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 18.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.6% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

