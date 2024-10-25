Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.67%.
Capital City Bank Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Capital City Bank Group stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.07. 17,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,626. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $594.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $36.67.
Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.97%.
Insider Transactions at Capital City Bank Group
In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 143,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,192.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $282,080.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,192.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 140,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,424.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Capital City Bank Group Company Profile
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.
