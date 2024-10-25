Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $167.62 and last traded at $165.35, with a volume of 1865809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.26.

The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.68.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

