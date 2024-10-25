Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $101.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

CFFN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 745,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $870.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

