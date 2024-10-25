Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) PT Raised to $7.00

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

CFFN has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

CFFN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. 132,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $878.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.49. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $6.82.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 59.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 560,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 182,683 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 54.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 202,614 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

