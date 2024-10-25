Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $22.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock traded down $19.69 on Friday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,271,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,357. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. Capri has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $51.46.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,865,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $2,149,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 504,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

