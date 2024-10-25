Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.96 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Shares of CRS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,401. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average is $122.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $166.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

