Catizen Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63.80 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Catizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $100.04 million and approximately $63.80 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Catizen has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,275,772 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,275,772 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.37026034 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $73,657,743.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

