Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.12. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 150,630 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLRB shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 231,270 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 2,084,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 708,191 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

