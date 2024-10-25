Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 1,304.7% from the September 30th total of 89,700 shares. Currently, 31.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Chanson International Trading Up 12.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSN traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 286,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,762. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. Chanson International has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $18.65.
Chanson International Company Profile
