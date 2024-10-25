Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 114,000.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,708. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.40. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.62, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 1,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,640. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.