Chico Wealth RIA Has $27.29 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Chico Wealth RIA decreased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,040 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 23.3% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $27,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,237,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,067,000 after acquiring an additional 146,736 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,535,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,365,000 after acquiring an additional 102,920 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,370 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,995 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $32.11.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.