ChromaDex (CDXC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect ChromaDex to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

ChromaDex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.10 million, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at ChromaDex

In other news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $82,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

