Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 2.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 28,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,640,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Chubb by 4,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,641,000 after acquiring an additional 826,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

CB opened at $293.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.90. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $207.46 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

