ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Down 3.0 %

ClearOne stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearOne Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.