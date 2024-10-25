Coerente Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Coerente Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 4.3% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $23,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,765,000 after purchasing an additional 497,543 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,638,157.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,367 shares of company stock worth $32,539,170. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $240.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.64 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

