Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Announces Earnings Results

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBAN stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $260.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

