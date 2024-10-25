Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 1,076,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,550,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $46,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,758,503.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,070,273 shares in the company, valued at $424,758,503.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,267,261 shares of company stock valued at $56,222,967 in the last ninety days. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

