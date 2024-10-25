ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBPGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNOBP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.06. 928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

