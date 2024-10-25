Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Constellium Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE CSTM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. 4,265,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Constellium has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

