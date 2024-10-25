Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.02.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 0.1 %

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $823.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.46.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

