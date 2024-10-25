ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Shares Down 2% – Time to Sell?

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 7,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 25,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNVVY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

