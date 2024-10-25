Coral Products PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25 (LON:CRU)

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Coral Products Stock Down 10.4 %
Shares of LON CRU opened at GBX 5.60 ($0.07) on Friday. Coral Products has a 1 year low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.49 ($0.24). The company has a market capitalization of £4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.24.
About Coral Products
