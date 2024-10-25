Coral Products PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25 (LON:CRU)

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Coral Products Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of LON CRU opened at GBX 5.60 ($0.07) on Friday. Coral Products has a 1 year low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.49 ($0.24). The company has a market capitalization of £4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.24.

Get Coral Products alerts:

About Coral Products

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.