Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.59% from the company’s previous close.

COUR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE:COUR traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,579,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,033. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.42. Coursera has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.94 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,479.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,600,298.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $324,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Coursera by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,413,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 83,369 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Coursera by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Coursera by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

