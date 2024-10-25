Court Place Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 1.2% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 7,001.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 667,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 658,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 10,878.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 559,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 554,803 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,929,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after purchasing an additional 405,847 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aflac by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,319,000 after purchasing an additional 285,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Aflac Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $110.35. 273,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,543. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

