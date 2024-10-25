Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,202 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.28. 677,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,071,621. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.75. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

