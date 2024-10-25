Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Nucor by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Nucor by 86.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.06. The company had a trading volume of 156,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,089. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.81 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $203.00.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

