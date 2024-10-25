Court Place Advisors LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $625.67. The company had a trading volume of 43,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $646.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $609.91 and a 200-day moving average of $561.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

