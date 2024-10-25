Court Place Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 7.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $24,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $825.58. The stock had a trading volume of 41,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $770.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $707.41. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $861.74.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $728.93.

About United Rentals



United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

