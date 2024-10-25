CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CPSH stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.26.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
