Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Down 83.3% in October

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.36% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ GLDI traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $158.20. 858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.29 and its 200 day moving average is $151.74. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $160.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 million, a PE ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 0.10.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $2.3086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $2.21. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.19%.

