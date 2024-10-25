Cross Staff Investments Inc Invests $202,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.55.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $315.69 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

