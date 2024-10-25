Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after buying an additional 644,945 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,293,000 after acquiring an additional 767,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,788,000 after acquiring an additional 211,202 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.97. 104,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,376,481.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

