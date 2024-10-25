Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $4.77 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 10,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 7,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $230.27. The stock had a trading volume of 190,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,948. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.60. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.97 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.