Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 38,765.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,616,000 after buying an additional 972,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at $68,018,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,012.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 179,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,607,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.55.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $332.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $340.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

