CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the pharmacy operator's stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.58.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. CVS Health's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

