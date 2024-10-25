Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $25,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31,481.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after acquiring an additional 373,685 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $280.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $283.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.93 and a 200 day moving average of $261.78.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

