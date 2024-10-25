Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $285.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $289.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.31 and a 200 day moving average of $268.50. The firm has a market cap of $428.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

