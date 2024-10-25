Dakota Wealth Management Has $12.86 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

