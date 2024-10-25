Dakota Wealth Management Has $15.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after acquiring an additional 233,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 479,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,062,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,200,000 after buying an additional 44,515 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $51.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

