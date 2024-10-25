Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $247.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $252.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

