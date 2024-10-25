Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,311 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

IHI opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

