Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.36 ($4.56) and traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.64). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 357 ($4.64), with a volume of 4,975 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.23) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DAL
Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance
Dalata Hotel Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dalata Hotel Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,030.30%.
About Dalata Hotel Group
Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dalata Hotel Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.