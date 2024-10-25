Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.36 ($4.56) and traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.64). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 357 ($4.64), with a volume of 4,975 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.23) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 351.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 354.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.14. The company has a market capitalization of £741.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,030.30 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dalata Hotel Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,030.30%.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

