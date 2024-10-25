Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Dana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dana to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.
Dana Price Performance
NYSE:DAN opened at $10.30 on Friday. Dana has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
