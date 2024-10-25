Daniel J. Gill Sells 41,163 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 41,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $8,237,127.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,688,561.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock opened at $200.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.01. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $203.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 3.44.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVNA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.29.

View Our Latest Report on CVNA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 124.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 323,153 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,783,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carvana by 724.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.