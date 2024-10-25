Dash (DASH) Market Cap Tops $280.94 Million

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $280.94 million and approximately $26.84 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $23.41 or 0.00034441 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 11,999,795 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency launched in 2014, aiming to provide a fast, secure, and private alternative to traditional payment methods. It’s based on Bitcoin software but with several improvements, including a self-funding and governance model, and additional services from masternodes. Dash is used for various purposes, including payments, remittances, and investing, with a focus on usability and user experience. Xcoin and Darkcoin are the former names of Dash, which initially offered anonymous transactions. Dash was created by Evan Duffield, prioritizing speed, security, and privacy as an alternative to traditional payment systems.”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

